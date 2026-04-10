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Dufferin OPP charge 71-year-old Melancthon resident with impaired driving following traffic complaint

May 7, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Melancthon resident with an impaired driving-related offences following a traffic complaint.

On May 1, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Main Street in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle of interest and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Jim Ball, 71, of Melancthon, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol 

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charge.

As a result of the investigation, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended and their vehicle was impounded. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.



         

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