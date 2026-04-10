Dufferin OPP charge 71-year-old Melancthon resident with impaired driving following traffic complaint

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne has received $35 million in provincial funding to be put toward upgrades and an expansion of Shelburne’s Water ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming literary event at the Museum of Dufferin will bring one of Canada’s emerging voices in fiction ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration ...