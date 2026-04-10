Shelburne Public Library offers LinkedIn Learning with library card, shares recommended read

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

Did you know you can access LinkedIn Learning with your library card? LinkedIn Learning offers an on-demand library of instructional videos and courses covering the latest business, technology, and creative skills.

• Explore over 16,000 self-paced courses taught by industry experts, all from the comfort of your home.

• Take your learning to go with LinkedIn Learning apps for Apple and Android.

• Set weekly learning goals and get reminders to help prioritize your learning.

• Share new and updated skills with your network by uploading Certificates of Completion to your LinkedIn Profile.

• Don’t forget to add these new certifications to your resume!

Call or visit the Shelburne Public Library to find out how to get started.

Recommended Read of the Week

The Frozen People by Elly Griffiths was recommended by library staff member Beverly Ford-Arnold.

This book is the first in a new series by Elly Griffiths. Griffiths is well known for her other two series: the Ruth Galloway series, about a forensic anthropologist in Norfolk, the Brighton Mysteries, about a detective and a magician, and her Harbinder Kaur series, which mainly takes place in London. I enjoyed the three other series and was sorry when they ended.

However, this new series has a sci-fi twist that adds another dimension to a detective series. Ali Dawson, the protagonist, and her ‘’cold case team investigate crimes so old, they’re frozen—or so their inside joke goes.’’ The secret is that they can travel back in time to look for evidence. Initially, they would just travel back a few years, but in their new case, Ali has to go back in time to 1850 to try to clear the name of the great-great-grandfather of one of the government ministers. We get interesting tidbits about how uncomfortable women’s clothing was in the 1850’s (think Corsets) and how cold it was in homes with no central heating. We also hear how difficult it is to travel around London with limited transportation options. But the real twist comes at the end—but you will have to read it to find out. Available in large print.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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