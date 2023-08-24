Woman, 31, killed in seven car collision in Melancthon

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 31-year-old woman from Barrie was killed on Tuesday after a transport truck entered a construction zone in Melancthon and collided with a lineup of vehicles.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one being a transport truck, on County Road 124, south of 20th Sideroad, at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22).

The collisions resulted in several injuries, including one fatality. The woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The infant was later transported by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple passenger vehicles were stopped in the northbound lane of County Rd. 124 in a construction zone. A tractor-trailer entered the construction zone and collided into the rear of the lineup of vehicles.

A 67-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre.

A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

County Road 124 remained closed for approximately 10 hours.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services, can be reached at 905-951-3838.

