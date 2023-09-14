Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP laid multiple charges over labour day long weekend

September 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors in Dufferin County over the Labour Day weekend.

Between September 1 – September 4, 2023, members of the Dufferin OPP laid 292 total traffic related charges. Officers conducted several R.I.D.E. spot checks as well as conducting traffic enforcement with a focus on the “Big Four” which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

The statistics speak for themselves, some drivers are still not getting the message. 

· Speeding charges – 145

· Stunt/Racing – 5

· Distracted driving – 11

· Impaired driving charges – 6

· Seatbelt charges – 13

· Other – 112

Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe. Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe. 

If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Highway, trail, and waterway safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, the OPP and members of the public can ensure everyone’s safety.



         

