Firearm, gun charges laid after vehicle crashed in ditch

September 21, 2023

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges after a driver carrying a loaded firearm crashed his car and attempted to flee from police.

On Sept. 13, shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was patrolling as part of a multi-detachment speed enforcement initiative on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono. The officer’s vehicle was equipped with an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) device which notified the officer of a suspended driver that was passing the police vehicle. After spotting the officer, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost control landing in a ditch on Highway 10. The vehicle landed on its side and the driver was observed running away on foot into a marshy wooded area. The officer ran after the male on foot.

The accused was arrested and searched incident to arrest. Police located a loaded firearm in satchel worn by the accused. The handgun was seized along with over seven thousand dollars and a quantity of drugs.

Alejandro CALDERON, 21-year-old, from North York, has been charged with:

• Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted Firearm

• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of Firearm

• Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Firearm at unauthorized place

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted Firearm

• Possession of prohibited or restricted Firearm with ammo

• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a Firearm

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

• Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – (three counts)

• Dangerous operation

As a result of the investigation, the property was seized:

• 525 Grams Cocaine

• 43.1 Green fentanyl

• 40 grams Marihuana

• Scales with residue

• Over 7 thousand dollars – Canadian Currency

• Ruger Prescott AZ 9 mm handgun – Prohibited firearm

The accused was transported to the Dufferin Detachment where he was held pending a bail hearing.

Thankfully the officer involved in this investigation was not injured. The safety of our community remains the Dufferin OPP’s focus. The courageous efforts of the officer resulted in one more illegal gun off the street, and possibly saving lives.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed or has video of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

