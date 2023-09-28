Current & Past Articles » Police news

Collingwood woman, 59, dies in two-vehicle collision in Mulmur

September 28, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP, along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two-vehicle collisions in Mulmur.

On Sept. 25, shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers attended CTY RD 18 and CTY RD 21 in Mulmur for the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles.

As the result of the collision, an 59-year-old, female from Collingwood was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other vehicle driver was transported to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

