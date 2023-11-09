Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charge two drivers with impaired operation

November 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation related charges. 

On November 3, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer attended a call for a two-vehicle collision on Townline in the Town of Orangeville. The officer determined that a pickup truck crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with another pickup truck. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 24-year-old man from Melancthon Township has been charged with: 

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Another officer from Dufferin OPP was conducting a traffic stop for a speed related infractions on County Rd. 3 in the Township of East Garafraxa on Nov. 4. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation. 

As a result, a 31-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

• Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – excessive speed.

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges later in November 2023. Their driver’s licence  has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7-14 days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you,” said police. 

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. 

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

