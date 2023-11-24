Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Shelburne

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 23-year-old man has been killed in a multi-vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Tuesday (Nov. 21) night. 

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a serious three-vehicle collision on County Rd. 124 shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision involved a transport truck, and two pickup trucks.

As a result of the collision, a 23-year-old man from New Lowell, who was the  lone occupant of one of the vehicles,was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

There were no other injuries reported at the time.

Police closed County rd. 124 from Highway 89 to Wansborough Way for the investigation. The road reopened early Wednesaday morning. 

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

