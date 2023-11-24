Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police investigating break and enter to a home in Mulmur

November 24, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are investigating a break and enter incident at a home in Mulmur. 

On November 20, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to the report of a break and enter in progress at a residence on 2nd Line west in Mulmur. The complainant advised officers that through their in-home security camera they observed three unknown suspects within their residence.

Upon arrival, police noted a door that had been forced opened to gain entry. Inside police observed a safe that had been emptied. It was later confirmed that four firearms, along with personalized jewelry, purses and wallets were all stolen from the residence.

Police have obtained security footage of the suspects and their vehicle. Officers are requesting assistance with identification.

The suspects and vehicle are described as follows: 

Suspect #1 Female wearing purple TNA hoodie and purple plaid jacket, jeans, black with white face cover, and knee-high boots.

Suspect #2 Female wearing green jacket, black pants with white writing on the left leg, black hoodie, and a black face covering.

Suspect #3 Male wearing a black and grey hoodie, yellow gloves, black ball cap, and a black bandana.

 The vehicle is a white Chevrolet dually style truck, with noticeable damage to the rear passenger side of the truck, diesel exhaust vents on the hood, tinted side windows, no tailgate, and no license plates affixed to either side of the vehicle.

 Anyone with information regarding this break and enter or possible surveillance video is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/



         

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Categories

