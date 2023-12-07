Three impaired drivers charged over three days

December 7, 2023

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three drivers with impaired operation related offences as a result of service calls from the public.

On Dec. 1, just after 5:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a radio call for a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hansen and Blind Line in the Town of Orangeville. Officers arrived on scene and where were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Marc HUGHES, a 42-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Fail to remain

On Dec. 3, just after 12:00 a.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver which just left an address in the Town of Orangeville. The officers were able to locate the vehicle on County Road 25 in The Township of East Luther and where they were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Paulette SIDER, a 51-year-old female, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On Dec. 3, just before 7:00 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle in the ditch in the area of County Road 23 in the Township of East-Garafraxa Township. The officers located the vehicle and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Tyler BECK, a 31-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have not been proven in court.

