Local children featured in Hallmark Christmas movie

Lights. Camera. Action. 

Parts of downtown Orangeville have been made up of artificial snow and ice throughout September as film crews flip the community into the backdrop for an upcoming holiday movie.

But, this holiday season the Town of Orangeville won’t be the only one making an appearance on the silver screen. 

Seven local youth – Logan Coombes, Alex Feret, Westin Amaya, Greysin Amaya, Sophie Lauria, Arianna Salonga and Noah Bayne – will all find themselves on screen as background characters in the Hallmark Christmas movie “Trading Up Christmas.”

The young actors hit the set located on Mill Street in Orangeville on Friday (Sept. 27) evening for the last scheduled day of filming. For the budding young actors, it was the first time they’d experienced stepping onto a movie set. 

“They’ve been great. They’re super excited about spending time with their friends, being on set, meeting people in the film because it’s a whole new world they’re being exposed to, and of course about being on TV,” said Stephanie Ferreria, who helped cast the kids in the movie. 

Bundled up in winter attire including hats, scarves and coats as they awaited their turn on camera, Logan Coombes and Westin Amaya shared their thoughts on being part of the Christmas movie. 

“We haven’t gone on set yet, but we’re both extremely excited. We’ve been thinking about this day all week,” said Coombes.

“I really want to be in the movie. My friend Noah already went and I can’t wait to be in this,” added Amaya.

Among the first to have their chance on camera were Arianna Salonga and Sophie Lauria. In their scenes, the girls were instructed to pass a snow globe and run up towards Santa.  

“I like acting and doing dramas so I though it would be really fun to do the movie. The set is really pretty with the lights and I like the style of clothing. I love Christmas movies so it was pretty cool to be a part of,” said Arianna. 

“Everyone was so nice and they made Orangeville look so beautiful. I loved pretending that we were in a Christmas Park and I loved when we all had to run to Santa,” added Sophie. 

The seven youths in the movie were selected from a call put out by talent agency Bonkers Casting, requesting kids between the ages of eight and 12 years old in the local community. 

With filming sets often located in close proximity to Toronto, Ferreira says it can become difficult to get young talent located north of the city onto film sets. 

“It’s been lovely that this one was local and being here, I’ve come to realize how much talent we actually have in the area,” said Ferreira. “We get more requests for young adults and kids than we do adults for shows. This is up-and-coming talent and it’s definitely important to get them out and exposing them to set to see if this is what they want to do.” 

Starring Italia Ricci and Michael Xavier, “Trading Up Christmas” follows Michelle (Ricci), who hatches a creative plan to help her sister Keri find a new home for Christmas. Starting with just a Christmas stocking, Michelle sets out to trade her way up to getting a house for Keri. Local reporter Dan (Xavier) is assigned to cover Michelle’s story and as her plan gains attention, he starts to see the world through her hopeful eyes. 

“Trading Up Christmas” will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Dec. 10 at 8/7c. 



         

