Traffic stop in Orangeville leads to multiple charges for motorist from Dundalk

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a prohibited driver with multiple criminal offences earlier this week.

Members of the Dufferin County OPP were patrolling the area of Fourth Ave., Orangeville, on Monday, Feb. 1 and initiated a traffic stop due to the absence of a front license plate.

Upon approach and after an initial interaction, it was discovered that a fictitious name was given to police by the driver.

An investigation revealed that the true driver of the motor vehicle was driving while prohibited.

Sanjay Bailey, 24, from Dundalk, has been charged with:

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Adult Obstruct Peace Officer

• Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

