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Melancthon council hopefuls weather environmental concerns

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Melancthon residents had the chance to hear how council hopefuls would approach some of the issues that matter to the community.

As many as 70 people attended an all-candidates information night Sept. 16 at the Horning Mills Community Hall. Melancthon has 10 candidates running to fill three council seats.

The mayor’s chair is vacant, one of the choices in the Oct. 26 municipal election.

Karren Wallace, Wellington North’s director of legislative services and clerk, was one of the organizers of the all-candidates information night. More than an opportunity to learn about planks in a candidate’s election platform, the gathering enabled voters to directly ask about their own concerns.

“There were questions on Strada’s proposed below the water table gravel pit expansion but, surprisingly, that didn’t dominate at the meeting,” Wallace said.

Much concern has been expressed over the last year about Strada’s move to open for use material and water from the water table beneath Melancthon. There’s worry the operation will compromise the integrity of Dufferin County’s water resource.

Strada Aggregates has applied to start a pit and quarry in Melancthon. It’s proposed to be located within the company’s existing Pits 1 and 2 and its Melancthon Pit Extension.

Those sites are three licences that are operated as a single pit.

The existing pit licences allow extraction of sand and gravel above the water table. The proposed pit and quarry would allow extraction of sand, gravel, and bedrock above and below the water table.

The area proposed to be licensed is the same 149 hectares that is currently licensed, and the application does not propose to increase the existing approved extraction area.

The new licence would permit a 123.7 hectare extraction area for the pit and a 65.7 hectare extraction area for the quarry. The company wants to take five million litres of water a day over 10 years. The company intends to take water from Wash Pond to be used to wash aggregate.

Permits to take water are classified into three categories by the Ministry of Environment. Strada’s permit would be of Category 3, which refers to water extractions anticipated to have the highest potential to cause unacceptable environmental interference.

Wallace said candidates fielded queries about Melancthon’s growth and development, road infrastructure, and traffic.

Residents asked about an application by developers Glen Schnarr and Associates Inc. and Sheldon Creek Homes to amend Dufferin County’s Official Plan to allow for redevelopment at Melancthon’s Chipwoods Park.

They want to transform the trailer park and campground into permanent residential properties.

The redevelopment plan outlines completely modernized servicing, including advanced stormwater, sanitary, and water infrastructure, an improved internal road network, dedicated private parks, and a refurbished community hall and recreation center.

Opponents are concerned about the development’s possible effects on the water table and nearby Boyne River and tributaries.

“It was a well-rounded evening,” Wallace said. “The attendees were respectful and thoughtful with their questions and the candidates were prepared. There were a couple of standout candidates, in my opinion, but the ballot box will be the judge of that. It was a good coming together of the community.”



         

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