Shelburne to only accept votes by phone or online in upcoming municipal election

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Municipal Election Day will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, with Shelburne voters electing one mayor, one deputy mayor and five councillors to serve on town council.

Voters will also elect one trustee for the French public Conseil scolaire Viamonde. Other listed school board trustee positions have been acclaimed.

All voting in Shelburne will take place by telephone or online, with no traditional paper ballot voting locations for this election.

Eligible voters are receiving voter instruction letters with information about voting in the municipal election. The letter will contain a Personal Identification Number (PIN), along with the website and telephone number required to access the electronic voting system.

The voting period opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 and continues 24 hours a day until polls close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

Residents who do not have access to a telephone or internet-connected device, or are requiring further assistance or accommodations to vote, can visit the Help Centre Kiosk at Shelburne Town Hall, located at 203 Main St. E. They can also contact the Clerk’s Office at (519) 925- 2600 Ext. 232 or abyl@shelburne.ca by Oct. 15 to receive support.

The kiosk will be available during designated hours throughout the voting period and from 8:30 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voting proxies will not be granted for the election.

Internet voting can be completed anywhere with internet access, while telephone voting can be completed from anywhere in Canada or the continental United States.

Residents are also encouraged to contact or visit the Clerk’s Office at Shelburne Town Hall to ensure they are on the voters’ list and that their information is correct.

For more information, go to shelburne.ca/2026municipalelection.

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