Headwaters Rising: Leadership flows through everyday acts of service

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

“You can never step into the same river twice,” said Heraclitus. To understand movement and change, we invite you to consider the river. Rivers are always in motion. Yet, when we talk about societal change, we are often told to study the leaders, revere the individuals who stood at the head of the movement. Society often defines a leader as an exceptional individual who is more talented, capable or worthy than the rest of us.

This myth of exceptionalism is unmoored if we shift to learning from the river. Water follows basic principles of physics. Rules do not apply differently to certain drops of water. There are no exceptions.

Before we throw the leadership baby out with the river water, let us learn from the flow. Water always works as a team. Over time, it wins even against solid rock. Rivers are constantly moving, shaping the landscapes through which they travel. Where a river flows, life flourishes. Plants take root, and wildlife gathers to feed, play and bathe. A river brings everything together.

What is leadership if not being deeply embedded in the collective, drawing people in and nourishing a community?

That is the leadership we need — not a “hero” individual who stands above others and demands devotion, nor a charismatic figure whose initiatives crumble the moment they step away. We are talking about the river. We are talking about the Headwaters.

We are talking about you — the person who may not feel like a leader because your name is not engraved on a plaque, your paycheque does not reflect high status, and your title does not inspire awe. Awe is rarely the best measure of a good leader. Often, with the best leaders, we do not even realize that they are leading at all.

Leadership does not mean being a superhero. Comic book movies have not set us up to succeed, and despite their popularity, they teach us very little about moving forward. Leadership and bravery rarely involve swooping in and fighting hard. True leadership is slow. It is modelled, not proclaimed.

Children learn how to be in the world by watching adults, not by listening to lectures. They mimic what they see. As adults, we mimic popular culture, workplace norms and people we admire. It is wired into our brains — it is how we survived in the wild, and how we navigate society today.

Before falling into despair over humans’ tendency to follow the crowd, pause. This wiring also means we can influence what others mimic.

When you join the board of directors of a non-profit organization, your friends, children and colleagues see that community service is a valuable way to spend time. When you choose not to laugh at an insensitive or poorly worded joke, you show others that they can decide what is acceptable and funny, and what is not. When you choose to buy local or give something handmade instead of ordering cheaper goods online, you show neighbourhood businesses that their work matters, and your community that you care enough to spend time on them.

These small choices will not fix the world overnight, but they sow seeds. Where and when those seeds blossom is not up to you.

Sometimes called transformative or servant leadership, this type of leadership we’re talking about is rooted in service to something bigger than ourselves, the desire to make things better for others, and the belief that we can. It is demonstrated through many small acts, which set lasting examples for others, and compound into enduring, positive change.

We are heading into the season of giving and cheer — though for some, it can also bring isolation and pressure. It is a complicated time when conformity to traditions and cultural norms is often expected. Yet, there is room for leadership here, too. There are no leaders without followers, and following is a choice. Perhaps your family expects a grand holiday meal or a certain performance from you. This year, leadership might mean letting someone else take the reins. It might mean simply saying no, or saying yes to something new. Or, it might mean reframing the obligation as the recognition of a unique gift that you make to the collective experience.

What leadership means to you is a personal question, and we invite you to explore it.

Sit with this question this month: If your future self — the one who has everything figured out — could reach back to you today, how would they encourage you to lead? Consider how you might lead in your workplace, among friends and family, in community, and most importantly, how you lead yourself.

We have two practical tips to get you started.

First, to lead, we must first listen. In our work with VOICES of Lived Experience Dufferin, the Community Wellness Council, volunteers, collaborative tables and service provider networks — these groups always lead by listening. Personal experiences are as valuable as any PhD. Listen to yourself, your peers and your community. What you hear may surprise you. It may set you on a different course. That river may take some unexpected bends, but learning and adapting to new information feeds a current that will carry you in the right direction. Bring your lived expertise and deep listening to an organization, a conversation or a social movement in your community.

Second, if you would like to learn more about formal roles available locally, attend the Volunteer Expo and Leadership Seminar this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mill Street branch of the Orangeville Public Library. Focused on leadership and board opportunities, the free, no-pressure event—complete with snacks—is open to anyone who is open to exploring different types of leadership, both within and beyond yourself.

All are welcome, no matter what gifts you bring. After all, the river does not judge what it carries.

Headwaters Rising is a monthly column from Headwaters Communities In Action. This month’s column was contributed (with help) by Christine Sinclair. Learn more about HCIA at hcia.ca

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