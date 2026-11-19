The looming recession and wishing Santa lived at the bank

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

by JAMES MATTHEWS

“Daddy, does Santa Claus work all year?”

That was my daughter, Millie, asking about Christmas. It was a recent post-Halloween morning while walking to school, and the coming yuletide season was felt in the air. The crisp chill. The darker mornings.

I reminded her that the jolly elf is always watching to find out which boys and girls were good and which were bad. So, yes, darling, I told her, I guess that means he’s at least on duty the whole year.

I wondered as I walked back home from their school why that thought never seems to unnerve children. The thought that there’s somebody always watching them. But then the idea that somebody is permitted to break into your house, to gain entry by way of the chimney or a keyhole once a year doesn’t faze them either. They even put out cookies, perhaps a hot toddy of black tea and rum, and maybe a few carrots for the team of magic flying reindeer he has with him.

Millie got into her brother Rowen’s baseball gear last year and made away with a half-bag of sunflower seeds. She put them aboard a bowl with some dry Cheerios and some of her craft sparkles of various colours. Put the mix outside on the front steps on Christmas Eve. Magic reindeer feed, that’s what she called it.

I told all this to old Harold Saturday. We met at what’s come to be thought of as Our Bench. That’s what the wives call it because what starts off as a leisurely stroll to clear the mind often becomes a couple of hours people-watching and going wherever a topic takes us conversation-wise.

Harold said, sure there’s magic, there’s magic when you’re as young as Millie and Rowen.

“There’s still magic until the world has its way,” he said.

I said that it’s easy to think that way, but there is indeed magic in spite of how the world has its way with relationships and plans and furrows our brows in frustration. Steals sleep from us in worry. That’s what I said. The world’s ways that steal sleep from us.

“Many people don’t make a livable wage,” he said. “And for many of the people who do, the world has its ways to reduce them, too.”

That hung in the air between us for a spell.

The conversation went to reports of an obscene amount of money the provincial government recently spent on advertising campaigns. Something in the area of $46 million, according to the media.

“Imagine what that money could’ve done had it gone to food banks throughout the province,” Harold said. “And the thing is, the province wouldn’t need to advertise the deed. Everybody would be talking about it.”

That’s right, I said. Food banks. The kindness that is every day of the year and not just during November and December.

“He’s still on that,” Harold said.

But think about it, I said.

There’s magic in the people who manage to see through the hardships that come from all we’ve sown. The daily struggles and the unfairness that’s all around us like a fart thrown in the face and a finger-flick to the Adam’s apple. They are people who trudge through the same muck, but they manage to turn a day around for strangers.

Some people will shovel the snow from a neighbour’s driveway if they have the time after their own is dug out. There are people who give of their time to volunteer for numerous causes and community groups. People organize food drives. Or give hours at a local food bank, for that matter, I said. Some groups take requests from families to receive toy hampers so the kiddoes will have something under the tree to open on Christmas morning.

“I could use some of that now,” he said.

That also hung in the air between us.

“Emily’s husband lost his job,” Harold said. Emily is his daughter. “The trade war or tariffs or the recession that’s beginning. Anyway, he’s out of work. So me and the missus went to the bank to get a line of credit. So we could help them out, yeah?”

Did the bank help you out?

“Santa doesn’t live at the banks,” he said. “I started thinking about all the made-up fees they have us pay. Service charges and whatnot. So I took a plant.”

What’s that now? I said.

“A potted plant,” he said. “Dried up thing that’s always been by the door thirsting for a drop of water. Probably the best thing to happen to that plant, whatever kind it is.”

“Aren’t you about the cameras?” I said.

“For a plant that’s half dead? Sure, nobody at the bank knew it was there,” he said.

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