LP Stage Productions presents Moana Jr. at Grace Tipling Hall

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

There is much more happening behind the scenes of the upcoming production of Moana than learning lines and rehearsing songs. For the 31 young performers bringing the beloved Disney story to life, the experience is about building confidence, discovering new talents, exploring different cultures and finding a place where they belong.

Under the direction of Alison Port, Dale Lundy, Kristen Gamache, Danielle Gamache, and Hailey Sargeant, the production promises to be an entertaining and educational experience for audiences, while showcasing the incredible dedication and potential of local youth.

Port knew almost immediately that Moana would make a wonderful stage production when the original movie was released.

“The music is beautiful, catchy and sad also,” she explained. “The story is about a true heroine, representing females everywhere, especially influencing young girls and letting them know they can do anything they put their mind to.”

Beyond its memorable music and adventurous storyline, the production has provided an opportunity for the cast to explore a culture that may be unfamiliar to many audience members.

The young performers have been learning to sing in Samoan and Tokelauan, while also researching the cultures of Samoa and early Polynesia. Their learning will extend beyond the stage, with cast members preparing written presentations exploring traditional language, clothing, shelter and other aspects of Polynesian culture.

Port hopes audiences will leave feeling both entertained and educated, with a newfound appreciation for the story and the cultural details woven throughout the production.

Putting together a show of this scale is no small undertaking. Some of the young performers are taking on roles that require them to portray adults, including mothers, grandmothers and the Chief of the Tribe. Others are tackling new physical challenges, including one performer learning to walk on three-foot stilts.

And the growth isn’t always measured by what happens on stage. Port shared how even the youngest cast members have surprised the production team, including a five-year-old who has demonstrated remarkable patience and focus during five-hour rehearsals.

“Everyone is growing in their own time and way,” she said. “From the start of rehearsals to the final production, I’m sure they will blow us away.”

For Port, however, the real value of youth theatre reaches far beyond the final performance.

Through acting, children learn to express themselves, project their voices, explore emotions and work both independently and as part of a team. Regular drama exercises encourage them to step outside their comfort zones, while rehearsals teach collaboration, communication, problem-solving and confidence.

Perhaps most importantly, theatre offers young people a place to feel accepted.

Port believes that performing arts can be particularly meaningful for children who may not always feel they fit in elsewhere. In theatre, there is room for everyone, regardless of personality, experience or background.

“They can be anyone they want when they act,” she explained. “Theatre kids don’t judge or mock; they just accept who you are no matter what.”

That sense of belonging, combined with the friendships and skills developed along the way, can have a lasting impact. Some former participants have gone on to pursue careers in acting and producing, while one past member is now starting her own theatre workshop and company after being inspired by her experiences.

Port hopes the community recognizes that supporting youth theatre means investing in much more than a show. It means giving children opportunities to discover their abilities, explore the world around them and develop skills that can benefit them throughout their lives.

The company also places importance on giving back, with young cast members actively involved in fundraising efforts to help keep productions and future opportunities available.

Community support plays an important role in making these productions possible. Port expressed her appreciation to the local businesses that have displayed posters and helped spread the word about Moana.

As she puts it, “It takes a village.”

She is also encouraging local schools to take advantage of the company’s educational matinee performances, which are offered to students throughout Shelburne, Dundalk and Orangeville. These performances provide an opportunity for children to experience live theatre, learn about different cultures and appreciate the work that goes into bringing a production to life.

Past school audiences have even sent fan mail to cast members, who happily responded to their questions. The company also offers question-and-answer sessions following its matinee performances, giving students an opportunity to connect directly with the performers and learn more about theatre.

For many children, attending a live production can be their first introduction to the performing arts, potentially inspiring interests and opportunities they may carry into adulthood.

As the final performances approach, the 31 young cast members are preparing to share the results of months of hard work with the community. Their dedication is a reminder of what can happen when young people are given the opportunity, encouragement and space to shine.

Ultimately, Moana is about courage, determination and finding the strength to follow your own path. Those themes are reflected not only in the character on stage, but in the young performers themselves.

Supporting local theatre means cheering on these children, celebrating their accomplishments and helping ensure that future generations have the same opportunities to discover the magic of the arts.

The show runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 6 and tickets are available through: Eventbrite.ca

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