‘Bridge Over Time’ exhibit brings eight photographers to Shelburne Town Hall

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Photography enthusiasts and visitors to Shelburne Town Hall had an opportunity to explore the art form’s history, techniques and creative possibilities through Bridge Over Time, an exhibition featuring the work of eight photographers.

Running from Oct. 5 to 26 at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery, the exhibition brought together a diverse collection of lens-based artwork, ranging from traditional black-and-white photography to digitally manipulated images and cyanotype prints. The show also explored how photography can document communities, preserve memories, and tell stories across generations.

Organized by photographer and artist Connie Munson, the exhibition featured work by Greg Coman, Colleen Dee, Sabrina Leeder, Munson, Frank Myers, Andrzej Pradzynski, Sherry Prenevost and Aditi Ganeev Sangwan.

The exhibition grew out of Munson’s desire to bring together some of the strongest work produced by photographers she had met through those projects, creating a retrospective of their varied artistic practices.

“What I’ve done in the last five years of doing shows that I registered with the Contact Photography Festival is I’ve been able to meet a lot of other like-minded people, in particular photographers,” she said.

“I’ve informally called us an ad hoc group of eight. A lot of these pieces on display are pieces that have shown internationally. They have acclaim for different reasons at different times [from] other shows and organizations. I’m thrilled that they’re going to be able to see their work with their bio in a space as beautiful as this.”

The photographers had previously participated in Munson’s juried exhibitions associated with the Contact Photography Festival between 2022 and 2025.

The artists’ work spans several genres, including photojournalism, street photography, environmental portraiture, social justice documentation, landscapes and studio photography. Their images have appeared in exhibitions internationally, while the photographers have also contributed to arts organizations, educational initiatives and other community projects.

The exhibition will also highlight the different ways photographs can be produced and presented. Alongside conventional photographic prints, the collection includes images rendered on materials such as aluminum, canvas and other surfaces, demonstrating how the medium continues to evolve beyond traditional paper prints.

For Sangwan, whose work includes cyanotype printing, photography also offers a way to explore memory, imagination and the connections between past and present.

“When I am doing my photographs, I go back in memory lane, bring people and places together, which never existed and will never exist, but they exist in photographs,” she said. “That’s a different kind of approach to preserve a memory — not just a memory, but an imaginary world, which would come together in a form of collage.”

Cyanotype is an early photographic process that uses light-sensitive iron salts and ultraviolet light to create images, traditionally producing distinctive blue tones. Rather than relying on a conventional darkroom, the process uses sunlight or another ultraviolet light source to expose the image.

Sangwan, a multidisciplinary artist with an academic background in painting and printmaking, was introduced to the technique while completing her doctoral studies in India in 2009.

She has since incorporated cyanotype into her artistic practice, using photographic negatives, botanical elements and other materials to create layered compositions.

Her work often draws on the relationship between memory and family history, bringing together people and places that may never have existed in the same moment. For Sangwan, the process offers a way to create imagined connections between generations while exploring the experience of living between the past and present.

The exhibition also offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the techniques firsthand. A cyanotype-printing workshop is scheduled for Oct. 18 at Streams, where participants could create two prints using the process.

The Oct. 18 reception at town hall is also scheduled to feature “Creatives in Conversation: Behind the Lens,” a presentation offering visitors an opportunity to hear from the photographers about their work and creative processes.

The workshop will be hosted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Streams Community Hub, and then a reception will be held at town hall at 2:30 p.m.

Following its run in Shelburne, Bridge Over Time is scheduled to continue to Georgetown in November, extending the exhibition’s reach to another community.

Through its combination of photography, educational programming and opportunities for public engagement, the exhibition offered a look at how artists continue to use the camera and alternative photographic processes to interpret the world around them.

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