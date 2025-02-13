Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket gears up for 2025 season

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Cricket Club (SCC) held its Annual General Meeting at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Jan. 12, to plan for the 2025 season.

The meeting was attended by team captains and players, and chaired by club president Ahsen Siddiqui and vice president Creg Parker.

This year they’re celebrating SCC’s fifth season as a cricket club in Shelburne.

In honour of the milestone, the club made several announcements about the club moving forward.

The Club is expanding this year to include a new team – the Shelburne Vikings. The new team is the fifth in the SCC’s house league line-up, and will be captained by Vikas Vig.

The SCC is introducing a best-of-five series for young girls. This is designed to promote inclusivity and the importance of gender equality in the sport.

To commemorate the SCC’s fifth anniversary, they launched this season’s official hashtag: #UnleashTheFive – a tribute to five years of cricket, the addition of the fifth team, and the best-of-five girl’s series.

The Shelburne Cricket Club will also host its annual soccer tournament this summer, with details of that event coming soon.

The 2025 cricket season will get underway in mid-May and run until October.

Early registration is now open for players.

Interested players can join the SCC by visiting the Club’s official website, shelburnecricketclub.com or emailing [email protected].



         

