Industry Luncheon to feature accomplished entrepreneur at Osprey Valley

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Three local nonprofits are hosting the annual Industry Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 27, with an award-winning keynote speaker.

Organized by the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT), Rotary Club of Orangeville and Greater Dufferin Builders Association, the event will take place at Osprey Valley in Caledon with award-winning entrepreneur, customer experience expert and motivational storyteller Daniel Lewis.

Lewis is the founder of two celebrated tea companies, Daniel’s Chai Bar and Pekoe, and has achieved great success in the tea industry. His journey from a grassroots startup to serving tea to King Charles III in 2017, is quite remarkable.

“With his high-energy presentations and people-first approach, Daniel will share actionable insights on how to elevate your business, empower your team, and create unforgettable customer experiences,” said DBOT in a press release.

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain fresh perspectives, spark new ideas, and connect with local business leaders.”

The event’s organizers said they aim to provide a luncheon where attendees can connect, network and feel inspired.

Lunch tickets are available online for $135 plus HST at t.ly/ksU03 

“Reserve your spot today and be part of an inspiring afternoon that will leave you ready to transform your approach to business, leadership, and community,” said DBOT’s press release.



         

