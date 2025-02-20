Residents invited to attend seminar on economic development by County

February 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents and business owners will have the opportunity to learn more about economic development with the launch of a new seminar series hosted by the County of Dufferin.

The County of Dufferin announced the launch of the new seminar series, titled Team Dufferin: A Series by Economic Development, which will explore the opportunities, challenges and nuances of business, investment and economic development in Dufferin County.

The first installment of the seminar series, called What Trump Means: Economic Development, Canada and the 47th President of the USA, will be held on March 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville.

The seminar will explore workforce challenges in Canada and their implications for economic development and investment attraction.

Guest speaker Brock Dickinson will also discuss the potential economic impacts of a Trump presidency on Canada, including trade policies, tariffs, and broader shifts in the global economy.

Dickinson is the Director of the University of Waterloo’s Economic Development Program, where he provides professional training to economic developers nationally and internationally. Dickinson began his career with the United Nations, leading development projects in over 30 countries before returning to Canada to lead economic development agencies in Nova Scotia and Ontario. He co-founded MDB Insight, Canada’s largest specialist economic development consultancy firm, supporting over 300 communities with investment attraction and job creation.

He was recently appointed Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Invest Ontario.

“This unique seminar is an opportunity to enhance your understanding of cross-border economic dynamics, and be part of an engaging dialogue that could shape Dufferin’s collective response to the changing socio-economic landscape in Canada,” wrote the County of Dufferin in a press release.

The event is free and open to the community, either in person at the Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville or online.

Residents interested in attending the first session of Team Dufferin: A Series by Economic Development can register online at www.dufferincounty.ca.

Readers Comments (0)