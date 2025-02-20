Current & Past Articles » General News

Green Party candidate Sandy Brown joined by party leader for healthcare announcement 

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Green Party of Ontario candidate for Dufferin-Caledon, Sandy Brown, recently shared his party’s pledge to cancel Highway 413 and spend the money on health care instead.

Brown made the announcement alongside Ontario Greens’ leader Mike Schreiner on Feb. 13 at Spirit Tree Estate Cidery in Caledon.

Advocacy groups like Headwaters Against Highway 413, Halton Hills Climate Action, and the Stop Highway 413 Now community group attended the announcement.

Brown said as Minister of Health, incumbent Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones has not supported the health care needs of the community, and Ontarians as a whole.

“There are over 15,000 people in Dufferin-Caledon who don’t have a family doctor, and the riding needs to recruit 43 family doctors in the next six years to meet demand,” said Brown. “As your MPP, I’ll take real action to protect our communities and ensure that everyone has access to a family doctor so that rural Ontarians aren’t left behind.”

Schreiner said stopping Highway 413 is a pillar of the Ontario Greens’ plan to “protect the people and places we love against Doug Ford’s anti-Greenbelt agenda.”

“That’s why I’m announcing today that Ontario Greens would cancel Highway 413 and redirect the $10 billion into desperately needed health care and mental health care,” said Schreiner. “Sandy knows Ontarians can’t afford to waste $10 billion dollars on a highway that will pave over 2,000 acres of prime farmland and slice through the Greenbelt when people in our rural communities don’t have access to healthcare.”

The Ontario Greens plan to ensure all Ontarians have a primary care provider within three to four years by recruiting 3,500 more doctors in Ontario through more medical school positions and more residency opportunities for international medical graduates.

The Greens also plan to address health care staffing shortages by providing equal pay for nurses, doctors and personal support workers across all communities and health care settings; the party says this will benefit rural and remote communities. 

Additionally, the Greens plan to cover mental health care for all under OHIP. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Shelburne to advocate for truck bypass with Ministry of Transportation

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Councillors and staff members from the Town of Shelburne will be attending a meeting with the Ministry ...

Headwaters welcomes first baby of 2025 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025.  Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support