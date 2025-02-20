Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Our Seed Library is seeking donations.

Help our seed library grow by donating spare, viable seeds. Seed donations can be dropped off at the Main Circulation desk at the library during open hours. Please label your seeds with the variety, date it was harvested, and the location it was grown. For example – Snow Peas, harvested Fall 2024, Shelburne.

Our Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.). It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a non-judgmental environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Recommended read 

“The Mighty Red” by Louise Erdrich: In Argus, North Dakota, a wedding intertwines the lives of Gary, Kismet, Hugo, and Crystal. Amidst personal struggles and love triangles, they face broader themes of time, climate change, and economic turmoil. The novel explores the complexities of ordinary people in a prairie community, highlighting their dreams, struggles, and resilience.

Why Molly recommends it: Erdrich’s characters are living in a working-class town which grows sugar beets and, while Indigenous history is relevant to their lives, this story focuses mostly on the odd marriage between Gary and Kismet. I appreciate the vignette style to her chapters, making this an ‘easy’, if uncomfortable read.



         

