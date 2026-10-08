Shelburne Public Library celebrates Library Month with several events

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Did you know October is Canadian Library Month and October 18-24 is Ontario Public Library Week? If you love your library and want to support Shelburne’s cultural and civic hub, get a library a card. Although you don’t need a card to attend any of the above events, use our public computers, or our space, the number of library cards we have directly impacts the amount of municipal funding we receive. If you are a resident of Shelburne, Mulmur, Mono, Melancthon, or Amaranth, drop on in to sign up for a library card and learn about all of the great resources you will gain access to including passes to places like museums and parks, our digital collection, online resources and more!

The Shelburne Public Library isn’t just a place to visit, it’s an investment in our shared future.

There are several great events happening at the Shelburne Library this month

Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m.: Author Talk – Brought to you with funding from The Writers’ Union of Canada and the Canadian Council for the Arts, travel writers Josephine Matyas and Craig Jones will discuss their journey of traveling thousands of kilometers to visit over 150 music museums and historic sites to get the stories behind the music we listen to every day. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m.: Author Talk – Brought to you with funding from The Writers’ Union of Canada and the Canadian Council for the Arts, travel writers Josephine Matyas and Craig Jones will discuss their journey of traveling thousands of kilometers to visit over 150 music museums and historic sites to get the stories behind the music we listen to every day. Registration required.

Thursday, October 22 at 6 p.m.: The Adventures of Winter Birding with David T. Chapman

This eye popping presentation on backyard songbirds, waterfowl and birds of prey will set you off on a lifelong journey of bird watching. Registration required.

Thursday, October 22 at 12 p.m. Mulmur Township Office: The Book Cafe at the Township of Mulmur for Adults 55+

Join us for a cozy afternoon of books, conversation and connection!Author Alex Lam will join us for an engaging discussion on longevity and personal wellness. Registration required.

Saturday, October 24 at 10 a.m. at Splitrock: Guided Community Hike through Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve Rain Date – Sunday, October 25 at 10 a.m. Registration required.

Tuesday, October 27 at 2 p.m.: Talk Books with Bev – Read a great book recently? Come chat about it and learn about more great books to add to your TBR list.

Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m.: Recognize Remembrance Day with a special presentation by Lieutenant-Colonel Ron Alkema, CD.

See you at the library.

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