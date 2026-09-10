Spartans XI defeat Shelburne Strikers at KTH Park in close game

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne Strikers fell short by seven runs as the Spartans XI won a cricket game held at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The Spartans won 114-107.

The Strikers’ spin bowler Ramandeep Singh had a standout bowling performance, completing a hat-trick with the final three deliveries of the innings, taking down Gurpreet Dhameja, Lovepreet Singh Gill and Anush Singh. He got four Spartans batters out while allowing only 10 runs, but it wasn’t enough to take the game.

With their first at bat, the Spartans XI scored 114 runs, meaning the Strikers needed 115 to win.

“We had a very simple strategy; we just had to bowl first, get them [the Spartans] out on a low score, which we did at 114 and then had to bat and chase that game,” explained Onkar Sharan, Strikers captain. “We were very successful in chasing, then the last tragedy happened.”

With the help of Strikers’ Meet Chaudhari, who scored 50 runs, and Neel Chaudhari scoring 20 runs, the Strikers reached 104 runs with four batters out. With a total of eight Strikers players suited up for Sunday’s game and 42 balls remaining, they needed 11 more runs to win.

Unfortunately, the Strikers were only able to score three more runs, thanks in huge part to Spartan’s bowler Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who got Meet Chaudhari out after his 50-run scoring output; then he got Onkar Sharan out and, on the very next ball, got Ajitesh out.

After falling short of the win by 107 runs, Onkar Sharan looks ahead at what his team needs to do to be victorious in their rematch against them.

“First thing we need to do is have a full team of 11 players and then we go with seven batsmen and four bowlers and two all-rounders,” said Sharan.

The top players of the game from the Shelburne Strikers were Meet Chaudhari and Ramandeep Singh

Chaudhari was named Player of the Match despite his team’s loss. He scored 50 runs and took two wickets while bowling.

Singh delivered an excellent bowling performance, taking four wickets, including a hat-trick.

From the Spartans XI, the top player was Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who delivered a game-changing performance. He took five wickets and got several crucial Shelburne batters out at a critical time.

Next game for the Strikers is Saturday, September 12, at 8 a.m. in a rematch against the Spartans XI at KTH Park in Shelburne.

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