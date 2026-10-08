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Spartans XI win NTCC–DCC Intercity Tournament Championship in close game

October 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

The Spartans XI captured the NTCC-DCC Intercity Tournament Championship with a narrow three-run win over defending champions Brampton Warriors at KTH Park in Shelburne on Oct. 4.

The Spartans XI batted first but got off to a difficult start by losing three wickets and only scoring 40 runs.

Batter Manjinder Singh came to the Spartans’ rescue, scoring 48 runs off 58 balls. His play helped prevent his team from losing more wickets.

Captain Saurav Bedi chipped in 16 runs off 12 balls but fell for 80 to five. Needing a boost, Rohit Rocky gave his team the support they needed by scoring 30 off 16 balls, including three fours and a six.

Thanks to Manjinder Singh and Rohit Rocky, they combined for 65 runs, helping the Spartans reach a total of 145. The Brampton Warriors needed 146 to win and retain their championship.

With the Warriors up to bat, several of their batters contributed to the scoring. Pargat Singh scored 28, Sahil Kumar scored 23, Lovepreet Singh scored 17, and Yuvraj Singh scored 16.

It looked like returning to championship glory was in Brampton’s grasp, scoring 93 runs and having only lost three wickets, but suddenly, they collapsed.

Brampton lost four batters while only scoring six additional runs. This put the Spartans XI back in control. Karanbir Singh was the Spartans’ best bowler, taking three wickets while allowing 23 runs. Rohit Rocky, who contributed as a bowler, also took two wickets.

Brampton batter helped his team with a chance to pull off the victory by scoring 18 runs from 12 balls towards the end, but that is as close as the Warriors got.

The final score was 145 to 142 for the Spartans XI, who dethroned the Brampton Warriors to become the new champions, winning the title for the first time. 



         

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