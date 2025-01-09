Dufferin Muslim Centre fundraising for local mosque with dinner fundraiser

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dufferin Muslim Centre will be hosting its first fundraising event in the hopes of raising donations to help build an official mosque in Dufferin County.

The Dufferin Muslim Centre will be hosting a dinner called the “Night of Unity,” on Saturday (Jan. 11) from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Sayeda Khadija Centre in Mississauga.

“We have all the ambition, excitement and hope that we will be able to, though it is our first event, have a positive initiative to serve the community as a whole,” said Iman Altaf Nagal, director of operations of the Dufferin Muslim Centre.

The fundraising dinner is part of the Dufferin Muslim Centre’s goal of raising $100,000 by 2025, which will allow the centre to begin taking steps towards developing the mosque, including planning, acquiring permits and laying the foundation. The total cost of the new mosque is estimated at $1.5 million.

The event will feature two prayer sessions as well as a speech from Imam Dr. Hamid Slimi, a spiritual leader who has been serving Muslims in Canada since 1997. Before dinner and beverages are served, attendees will have the chance to learn about the Dufferin Muslim Centre’s plans for establishing the mosque in Dufferin County.

The Dufferin Muslim Centre, located at 506195 Hwy. 89, Shelburne, was founded in March of 2022 by Muslim community members from Dufferin County. The goal of the centre was to build a place that was available for Muslim residents based in Dufferin County to worship.

Nagal said that after almost three years in the community, the Dufferin Muslim Centre is hoping to create a more permanent space to call home.

Tickets for the Night of Unity Dinner cost $100 and can be purchased by visiting the Dufferin Muslim Centre’s website at dufferinmuslimcentre.ca.

