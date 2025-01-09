Shelburne Public Library shares weekly news

January 9, 2025

Happy New Year!

Upcoming Events

Our Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments are available on Thursdays (5pm-7pm). It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a friendly environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Recommended read

Holly by Stephen King: Holly Gibney is a quirky, ethical, and intuitive private investigator. While she and her colleagues are investigating a missing person case, presumably a murder, they uncover several related cases. The well-hidden and formidable adversaries in this novel may just be the match for Holly and her Team.

Why Jade Recommends it: I was under the impression that all of King’s novels would fit best within the horror genre, but much to my surprise, Holly was more a mystery with a dash of horror. There’s no doubt that the foes in this novel partake in some horrific activities, but those acts are only slowly revealed to us. At the heart of this story is a mystery, and a group of eclectic characters who try to solve it.

