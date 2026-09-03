Barrie’s Leones de Juda capture championship at inaugural Shelburne soccer tournament

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Chris Perrotte

The Leones de Juda Soccer Club from Barrie’s Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church won the first annual co-ed soccer tournament hosted by the Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church in collaboration with the Near North Regional Youth Association on Aug. 23.

The tournament was held at Greenwood Park in Shelburne, where the Leones de Juda club was one of the six teams that competed in this tournament. The other teams that took to the pitch were the Guelph Seventh-day Adventist Church, All 4 One from the Orangeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Tricity FC, which consisted of young men from Kitchener-Waterloo.

The 2023 Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals Soccer Team and the Shelburne FC Team are made up of men who play soccer together regularly at Greenwood Park. Leones de Juda defeated All 4 One from Orangeville 3-1 to win the championship.

Despite rainy weather, family, friends, and supporters from different communities and backgrounds came out to support their teams. They brought laughter, cheers, and fellowship as they watched from the sidelines of the soccer pitch.

“For us as the Near North Regional Youth Association of the Ontario Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, hosting this tournament was about much more than soccer. It was an opportunity to bring young people, families, churches, and the wider community together in a positive environment where relationships could be built and, ultimately, where people could experience the love of Christ,” said Alessandro Coronado Pajuelo, spokesperson for the committee that organizes the tournament.

Each team consisted of up to 15 players ranging from ages 15 to 50-plus. Each team was guaranteed two games in the tournament.

The Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church was happy they were able to put together this event and to work with the Near North Region to make this tournament a reality.

“Our prayer is that this is only the beginning of more opportunities to serve, connect with, and support the people of Shelburne. We pray that God continues to bless the Shelburne community and that, through initiatives like this, people will know that the Seventh-day Adventist Church is here to serve, support our young people, and share the hope and love of Christ,” said Coronado Pajuelo.

Next up for the Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church is the Fall Fair that takes place from Sept. 18 to 20. They will have a booth set up for health checks.

Readers Comments (0)