Current & Past Articles » Sports

Barrie’s Leones de Juda capture championship at inaugural Shelburne soccer tournament

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By Chris Perrotte

The Leones de Juda Soccer Club from Barrie’s Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church won the first annual co-ed soccer tournament hosted by the Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church in collaboration with the Near North Regional Youth Association on Aug. 23. 

The tournament was held at Greenwood Park in Shelburne, where the Leones de Juda club was one of the six teams that competed in this tournament. The other teams that took to the pitch were the Guelph Seventh-day Adventist Church, All 4 One from the Orangeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Tricity FC, which consisted of young men from Kitchener-Waterloo. 

The 2023 Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals Soccer Team and the Shelburne FC Team are made up of men who play soccer together regularly at Greenwood Park. Leones de Juda defeated All 4 One from Orangeville 3-1 to win the championship.

Despite rainy weather, family, friends, and supporters from different communities and backgrounds came out to support their teams. They brought laughter, cheers, and fellowship as they watched from the sidelines of the soccer pitch. 

“For us as the Near North Regional Youth Association of the Ontario Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, hosting this tournament was about much more than soccer. It was an opportunity to bring young people, families, churches, and the wider community together in a positive environment where relationships could be built and, ultimately, where people could experience the love of Christ,” said Alessandro Coronado Pajuelo, spokesperson for the committee that organizes the tournament. 

Each team consisted of up to 15 players ranging from ages 15 to 50-plus. Each team was guaranteed two games in the tournament.

The Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church was happy they were able to put together this event and to work with the Near North Region to make this tournament a reality.

“Our prayer is that this is only the beginning of more opportunities to serve, connect with, and support the people of Shelburne. We pray that God continues to bless the Shelburne community and that, through initiatives like this, people will know that the Seventh-day Adventist Church is here to serve, support our young people, and share the hope and love of Christ,” said Coronado Pajuelo.

Next up for the Shelburne Seventh-day Adventist Church is the Fall Fair that takes place from Sept. 18 to 20. They will have a booth set up for health checks.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters Teddy Bear Clinic invites children to explore health care through play

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Children and their stuffed animals will have an opportunity to learn about health care through the Teddy Bear Clinic at Headwaters ...

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event sells out, draws strong community reception

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER More than 170 people turned out for Authors in the Hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 23, ...

Shelburne Minor Baseball Association hosts annual gala tournament

Written By Chris Perrotte Down by five runs, the Red Team, sponsored by Peele Co. Ltd, mounted a comeback but fell short in the Senior ...

Local Special Olympics athletes take centre stage at FIFA game

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Two local Special Olympics athletes traded their usual playing fields for a FIFA pitch in Toronto last month, taking part in ...

‘Our shelves are depleted’: Shelburne Food Bank feels summer strain as demand continues to rise

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank is facing one of its most difficult periods of the year, as demand ...

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support