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Community Living Dufferin plans talent show for second annual fundraiser

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Community Living Dufferin (CLD) is preparing for its second annual Community for Community Living Fundraiser, set for Saturday, Sept. 19, with organizers hoping to build on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event.

The fundraiser will run from noon to 4 p.m. at CLD (065371 County Road 3), and will feature food, exotic animals, the CLD Shoppe, and a silent auction. The centrepiece of the afternoon will be CLD’s Got Talent, a variety show running from 1 to 3 p.m. in the organization’s sensory garden, featuring about 17 acts performed by the people CLD supports.

CLD executive director Diane Kite said the fundraiser was launched last year to raise both awareness and revenue for the organization, which supports roughly 150 people with developmental disabilities across Dufferin County.

“It’s to raise awareness for the Community Living people we support, and to raise additional funds… to ensure that we can support the evolving needs of the men and women in our care and in the community.”

Kite said last year’s debut event, which featured live music from the Campfire Poets, drew a strong turnout, along with visits from Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Michael Parsa, the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. Both are expected to return this year.

This year’s addition of CLD’s Got Talent marks the biggest change from 2025, Kite said, while the exotic animal exhibit is returning by popular demand.

“The exotic animals last year were a huge hit with people who attended, as well as the men and women we support,” said Kite.

As with last year, admission is free, but a donation to CLD and non-perishable food items for the Orangeville Food Bank is encouraged and appreciated.

“The food bank supports some of the men and women we support, so we’re asking that people recognize the Orangeville Food Bank along with CLD as part of admission, but there’s no specific amount required to enter,” Kite noted.

CLD isn’t working toward a specific dollar figure this year, but she said the organization has a clear use in mind for whatever comes in.

“We are looking to purchase new vehicles for CLD, wheelchair accessible vans, and they are very expensive,” she said. “Any monetary amount that we receive will go directly towards the transportation piece.”

Kite said the community’s response has been strong heading into this year’s event, with more silent auction donations coming in than at the same point last year. The auction will go live following the fundraiser, with items showcased at the event before being posted online daily until everything sells.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can find sponsorship packages on CLD’s website, and those wishing to donate a prize for the silent auction can contact ebellassai@cldufferin.ca.

Kite said the event is family-friendly and open to everyone, regardless of their connection to CLD.

“It’s going to be a really fantastic day,” she said. “We’re really excited about CLD’s Got Talent, and it’s a family-friendly event. Everyone is welcome, and we look forward to seeing familiar faces, new faces, and we welcome everyone in the community to come out and enjoy a really wonderful afternoon.”



         

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