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Delivery driver charged with several counts of fraud following investigation in Shelburne

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have charged a Brampton resident with multiple fraud-related offences and theft following an investigation in Shelburne.

On Oct. 13, an individual attending a residence in Shelburne to deliver parcels allegedly stole personal property belonging to the resident. The stolen property was subsequently used to make multiple unauthorized purchases at various retail locations, including gas stations and hardware stores.

On Oct. 14, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP Detachment received information that individuals believed to be involved in the investigation were in the area of Main Street in Shelburne. 

Officers attended the area and located the suspects in a white cargo delivery van. A traffic stop was conducted, and both individuals were arrested at the scene. 

As a result of the investigation, Denish Ajimal, 24, from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Theft Under $5000

• Fraud Under $5000 (four counts)

• Use of Credit Card (four counts)

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

• Driver fail to surrender licence

• Improper tires

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The second male was released unconditionally.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The listed charges have not been proven in court. 

The Dufferin OPP encourages residents to take precautions to protect their personal belongings when receiving deliveries. 

“Keeping valuables, identification, and financial documents secured and out of sight can help prevent theft and protect against the unauthorized use of personal information,” said Dufferin OPP.

“When possible, monitor parcel deliveries and ensure personal property is kept out of sight and secured. If you notice suspicious activity or believe your property has been stolen, report it to police.”

To report a crime or provide information about a criminal investigation, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 



         

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