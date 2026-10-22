Dufferin Oaks Family Council hosts information session for residents’ families

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dufferin Oaks Family Council is working to help families better understand the services available to their loved ones through a two-day information session designed to connect them with staff, community organizations and support services.

The sessions will take place on Nov. 6 and 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and brings together a range of organizations and service providers. Attendees can ask questions, meet department representatives and learn more about the resources available at the long-term care home.

Dennis Cox, co-chair of the Family Council, said the idea grew out of conversations with council members who discovered they were unaware of some of the services and activities available to residents.

“There was a number of questions from the family council members,” he said. “They didn’t know this, they didn’t know they had that. Many people didn’t know that certain services were available. We realized that maybe we should do something to help that.”

Although families receive an information guide when a loved one moves into Dufferin Oaks, Cox said the stress and uncertainty surrounding that transition can make it difficult to absorb everything at once.

The council decided an in-person information session would give families another opportunity to learn about the home and speak directly with management and service providers.

The Family Council consists of approximately 14 members, with about five actively involved in organizing its initiatives. Its members are relatives of residents who work together to advocate for their loved ones, raise concerns with management and help identify potential improvements.

The council meets monthly, primarily through Zoom, and maintains a cooperative relationship with the home’s management team.

Cox said the council also provides a point of contact for families who have questions or are unsure how to navigate life at the home. He noted that residents on different floors have different needs, making it important for the council to hear from a broad range of families.

“If there’s family members that are not quite sure what to do or what’s going on, they can talk to us anytime… We’re there to speak to them too.”

The information session is intended to highlight the services and activities available to residents, including supports that families may not immediately realize are offered. Cox said the home provides a variety of programs and activities, including regular concerts and social opportunities.

Organizing the event began earlier this year, with planning meetings starting last winter.

Cox said community agencies and service providers have been receptive to participating, with several expressing interest after an earlier open house.

Some participating organizations include the Alzheimer’s Association, the Ontario Caregivers Association and the Family Councils of Ontario.

The council hopes to make the information session an annual event, recognizing that building awareness and attendance may take time.

Beyond the event, the Family Council continues to work with Dufferin Oaks on resident advocacy and quality improvement. Cox represents the council on the home’s Quality Improvement Council, where department heads review operations and identify areas for improvement.

The Family Council is also welcoming new members.

Cox said greater awareness of the home’s services can help families make more informed decisions and better support their loved ones.

To learn more about the information session or join the Dufferin Oaks Family Council, contact Dufferin Oaks at: 519-925-2140

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