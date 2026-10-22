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Enjoy the outdoors with an Ontario Park pass from the Shelburne Public Library

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

It is a beautiful time of year to explore the outdoors, and your library card can help you do just that. 

Join the library on a guided hike

Join Carl, Bruce Trail expert and library staff, on a guided hike through Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve on Saturday, Oct. 24. Meet in the parking lot at 10 a.m. Although leashed dogs are allowed on the Bruce Trail, please leave your furry friends at home for this community hike.

Borrow a pass to discover a new (or favourite) place

Visit one of our province’s beautiful parks with one of our Ontario Parks passes.

Check out one of the Credit Valley Conservation parks. There is so much to see and do, and nine conservation areas to choose from. All you need is a pass.

The Mansfield Outdoor Centre is one of our area’s best-kept secrets. This four-season destination nestled in the scenic hills of Mulmur offers a range of services and activities for the outdoor enthusiast, and you can visit for free by borrowing a day pass from the library.

Looking for a pretty view but from inside? Borrow a pass to the Museum of Dufferin and take in not only the rich history from our area, but the beautiful panoramic views of the surrounding farmlands and rolling hills from the Silo Gallery located on the fourth floor.

Looking for your next read?

Check out The Edge of Space-Time by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and recommended by Molly.

This is Professor Weinstein’s second book, and I’ve made a mad dash for the first. You may be thinking, ‘why would I want to read a book that’s basically an annotated textbook when I’m out of school?’ 

While that thought never occurs to me, I can understand. The concepts of Space and Time are vague, massive and wholly open to interpretation. Because of this, Professor Weinstein seeks to simplify concepts previously gate-kept by academia and to amplify the natural intelligence and curiosity which resides within us all. 

She references Star Trek, Wu-Tang Clan and Carl Sagan among myriad references. She brings personal anecdotes and deep feelings to the table of higher learning. In short, she connects the dots that sometimes feel all over the place for most people. 

If you’ve ever wondered what else you might learn about yourself and the universe, this book is for you. And me. And all of us.



         

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