Handful of fall events coming to the Shelburne Public Library

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

The team at Shelburne Public Library and their community partners have a great line-up of programs planned for all ages this Fall. Visit the library’s website or social media for more information and to register.

Programs for Adults

• Get Crafty: This recurring program is held on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 3:30 p.m. (excluding Sept. 29)

• Talk Books with Beverly: This event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.

• Room to Bloom Speech Therapy Workshop for Caregivers: This event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Learn about Room to Bloom Speech Therapy, a new community service offering speech-language pathology, ABA services and psychotherapy to children and families.

• A Romance-Lover’s Crafternoon featuring local author Marina L. Reed: This event will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Join the library for an afternoon of romance, sparkle, and a little bit of spice!

• Literacy Workshops: Two workshops will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19. The first, Read It, Write It, Spell It, with Miniintel, will be at 12 p.m. This workshop will be followed by Let’s Talk About Dyslexia with Joud Learning at 2 p.m.

• The Singles Tax with author Renee Sylvestre Williams: This event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. The Singles Tax offers actionable tips and expert insights to help solo earners build savings, retire confidently, travel wisely, and live comfortably.

• Year-end Tax Planning with RBC: This event occurs on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Explore strategies to help you maximize your retirement lifestyle while minimizing your tax burden.

• Unseen Thing: The Mulmur Poltergeist with author Christopher Dodd & Book Lore: This event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., sharing a true story that reclaims a forgotten chapter of Canadian paranormal history while exploring why such events refuse to fade, lingering in our folklore, our fears, and our enduring fascination with the unexplained.

• Author Talk: On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., travel writers Josephine Matyas and Craig Jones packed their camper van to drive thousands of kilometres and visit 150-plus music museums and historic sites to uncover the stories behind the music we love, including jazz, blues, rock and roll, and bluegrass.

• Guided Community Hike at Splitrock Narrows Nature Reserve: On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., the community is invited to join trail expert Carl and library staff on a guided hike through a popular section of the Bruce Trail.

Programs for Teens

• Teen Advisory Board (TAB): This program takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. Are you between the ages of 13 and 17 and in need of community service hours? Our TAB group helps plan fun programs and events for teens.

• Costume Nerf Battle: This event occurs on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. It’s true! The library will be hosting another Nerf Battle! Show up in your costume and be ready for a battle spanning the entire bottom floor of the library.

Programs for Children

• Children’s programming, including our much-loved story time, LEGO Club, and more fun activities, resumes the week of Sept. 22.

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