Current & Past Articles » General News

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $40,000 during Hike to Fight Cancer

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Hike to Fight Cancer was a clear success, as the organization reports raising $40,000 in support of local cancer care.

The third annual Hike to Fight Cancer was held on Oct. 8 at the Caledon Ski Lodge. The location served as a scenic backdrop as over 150 participants took the trails to hike in support of cancer patients, to honour loved ones and celebrate survivors.

The foundation recognized the largest individual fundraiser, Karen Webster, who raised $1,157. They also recognized the largest group fundraiser, Direct Plastic, who raised a collective $3,151.

The organization extended its thanks to participants and partners who made the day possible.

“The Headwaters Health Care Foundation extends its heartfelt thanks to the event sponsors, prize donors, volunteers, participants, and supporters whose generosity and enthusiasm helped make this year’s hike such a tremendous success,” the foundation said in a statement. 

“Thank you to everyone who hiked, donated, volunteered, sponsored, and cheered us on. Together, you are helping make a difference for patients and families facing cancer in our community. We can’t wait to see you on the trail again next year.”

This year’s hike differed from previous ones, as feedback requested some easier routes for more accessible activities, which seems to have resonated with attendees, as evidenced by the strong turnout and participation.

Following the hike, participants were welcomed back inside the ski lounge for refreshments. A lasagna dinner prepared in-house by the lodge was followed by interactive activities and games, including a silent auction, raffle and pumpkin weighing contest.

With $40,000 raised from this year’s hike, the Headwaters Health Care Foundation is already looking forward to next year and what new opportunities for fundraising could bring.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Haunt in the Park returns with new scares

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Haunt in the Park is returning to Shelburne’s Fiddle Park this Halloween season, bringing a new layout, ...

‘Bridge Over Time’ exhibit brings eight photographers to Shelburne Town Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Photography enthusiasts and visitors to Shelburne Town Hall had an opportunity to explore the art form’s history, ...

Taco Bell officially opens its doors to the Shelburne community

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne has welcomed another fast-food restaurant into the community, as the new Taco Bell officially opened to ...

Town of Shelburne hosts flag raising to commemorate Truth and Reconciliation Day

The Town of Shelburne raised the Every Child Matters flag on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30. Following a proclamation at a recent council meeting, the Town ...

Shine Baking Co. opens first storefront after 12 years in business

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After more than a decade of baking for customers throughout the region, Shine Baking Co. is preparing to ...

Shelburne to only accept votes by phone or online in upcoming municipal election

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal Election Day will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, with Shelburne voters electing one mayor, one deputy ...

Melancthon council hopefuls weather environmental concerns

By JAMES MATTHEWS Melancthon residents had the chance to hear how council hopefuls would approach some of the issues that matter to the community. As ...

Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more ...

Dufferin County marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Community Conversations event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents gathered in Shelburne to reflect on Canada’s colonial history and the continuing work of reconciliation ...

Shelburne Terry Fox Run brings community together in support of cancer research

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The community once again came together in support of cancer research as the annual Terry Fox Run ...

Categories