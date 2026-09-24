Maple Leaves Forever to join Mulmur’s 175th anniversary celebration

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Maple Leaves Forever is joining the Township of Mulmur in celebrating its 175th anniversary during a special community event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

As part of the day’s festivities, set against the vibrant backdrop of Ontario’s autumn colours, a newly planted grove of native maple trees in Thomson Trail Park will be dedicated in memory of Ken Jewett, long-time Mulmur resident and founder of Maple Leaves Forever.

Mulmur’s 175 celebration BBQ

As part of the Township’s year-long celebration of Mulmur’s 175th Anniversary, residents are invited to come together for a special community BBQ hosted by the township.

This free event is an opportunity to celebrate Mulmur’s rich history, strong community spirit, and the people who make it such a special place to call home. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary BBQ, cake, face painting, music, and treats from the Make It Sweet Ice Cream Truck.

The event gets underway at 11 a.m. with opening remarks and speeches by Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner.

The Maple Leaves Forever dedication will take place at noon with remarks by Maple Leaves Forever representatives and a formal plaque unveiling.

The event concludes at 2 p.m. and provides an opportunity to reconnect with friends, neighbours, and fellow residents.

The celebration promises an afternoon of fun, community, and reflection on 175 years of Mulmur’s proud heritage.

A lasting legacy

The memorial grove features native sugar and red maples, a dedicated memorial bench, and educational signage. The grove stands as a lasting tribute to Ken’s environmental leadership and his deep connection to the Mulmur community. It was coordinated alongside park enhancements funded through an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant.

“Ken’s passion for native maples has helped shape landscapes across Ontario,” said Deb Pella Keen, executive director of Maple Leaves Forever. “Joining Township residents to celebrate Mulmur’s 175th milestone among the peak fall colors makes this dedication truly special.”

Maple Leaves Forever is a charitable foundation dedicated to promoting and supporting the planting of native Canadian maples.

Thanks to Ken’s vision and determination, the foundation has supported the planting of more than 135,000 native maples across Ontario — the equivalent of over 1,250 km of roadside and laneway plantings.

Paved walking path and outdoor

exercise equipment grand opening

“Thanks to funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), the Township of Mulmur is excited to announce that the new paved walking path and outdoor fitness equipment at Thomson Trail Park in Mansfield are now open to the public,” reads a press release from Mulmur Township. “These new additions provide residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels with a free, accessible space to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.”

The release continued, “Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve balance, or add movement to your daily routine, the equipment is available year-round for everyone to enjoy.”

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