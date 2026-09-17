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New Lowell Knights, Bolton Brewers split opening games of NDBL Championship Series

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The New Lowell Knights and Bolton Brewers split the first two games of the North Dufferin Baseball League championship series over the weekend.

The Knights claimed Game 1 on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a 6-1 victory, while the Brewers responded with an 11-5 win on Sunday, Sept. 13.

In Game 1, the first three innings were highlighted by strong pitching and solid defensive play. It was not until the fourth inning that either team got on the scoreboard, with both clubs scoring a run.

The Knights broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. After capitalizing on a walk, a hit batter and a base hit, Tristan Cabral doubled to drive in three runs. A few batters later, Chris Greer singled to bring home two more runs.

New Lowell pitcher Brandon Norrie limited Bolton’s opportunities in the seventh inning to secure the win.

The Brewers were held to five hits, including two singles by Ben Sterritt and singles from Jack Larmer, Carson Burns and Amin Juarez.

For New Lowell, Cabral recorded a double, while Tanner Zeggil, Stephen Warden, Jake Nicholson, Steve Bowman, Norrie and Greer each added a single.

Burns toed the rubber for the Brewers, pitching six innings and allowing six runs on seven hits. He walked three batters, hit one and struck out one.

Norrie pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits while walking three and striking out six.

The Brewers’ bats came alive in Game 2, as they scored six runs over the first two innings.

The Knights did not get on the board until the fourth inning when they scored their lone run before Bolton added three more runs in the fifth.

New Lowell scored three runs in the sixth inning after Bolton replaced starting pitcher Paul Cota with reliever Matteo Stother, cutting the deficit to 9-4. However, the Brewers responded with a home run by Josh Hickey and another run from Logan Hart in the bottom of the sixth to maintain a commanding lead.

Zack Hayward hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for the Knights’ only run of the frame.

In addition to his home run, Hayward added a single. Teammates Kurt Roy and Nicholson each had two singles, while Cabral chipped in with a hit.

The Brewers collected 16 hits. Burns led the way with a triple and a double, while Chris Fafalios added a double. Larmer had a single and a double, and Sterritt, Juarez, Mike Wallace and Carter Burnside each recorded two hits. Justin Manabanan contributed a single, while Hickey added a single to go along with his home run.

Nicholson started on the mound for the Knights, pitching two innings and allowing six runs on eight hits. He walked one batter and struck out one.

He was relieved by Chris Esson, who pitched four innings and allowed five runs on eight hits. Esson hit one batter and struck out three.

Cota pitched five innings for the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits while walking five and striking out one.

Stother entered in the sixth inning and pitched the rest of the game, allowing two runs on one hit while issuing three walks and recording two strikeouts.

The teams will meet for Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Thursday night under the lights at Taylor Field in Bolton. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Games 4 and 5 will be played Saturday and Sunday in New Lowell. Both games are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.



         

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