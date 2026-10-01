Shelburne deputy mayor candidate Mike Green outlines priorities, vision

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Free Press has given all Shelburne council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Mike Green, who is seeking election as deputy mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

It was during a conversation with Walter Benotto earlier this year, when he suggested I run for council. Although, he advised I run to become a councillor before seeking a position with more responsibility.

This wasn’t the first time one of our elected leaders had made the suggestion, though, as others had brought up the subject back in 2022.

Four years later, I finally feel that I’ve become the kind of person who will represent the best of new Shelburne. The kind of person who can help lead us to a bolder, brighter future.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

The biggest challenge facing Shelburne is, like everywhere else on the planet, affordability.

There’s only so much we can do on the municipal level to address the meteoric rise of the cost of living. Many would like to see their local taxes reduced, which would, of course, slightly ease the financial challenges they face.

Yet, unless we also want to see a significant reduction in local services, cutting taxes isn’t a practical or logical solution. Nor is finding so-called efficiencies.

Just looking at the budget shows there really is no waste to eliminate.

So, how do we find a solution to the affordability crisis? We work with our provincial and federal partners to buffer against the worst consequences of Trump’s tariff war against us.

We diversify and expand our local economy, while ensuring affordable housing is built.

What makes you best suited for the role?

The first is my propensity for challenging the status quo – particularly when it leaves out the voices of our marginalized communities. I consistently advocate for the increased inclusion and representation of the various cultures that make up Shelburne’s community.

The second is my determination to find permanent solutions for those facing poverty in our town. I’ve consistently called for the building of badly needed subsidized and affordable housing, the creation of better-paying jobs, and better services for those on social assistance.

Lastly, is my desire to live up to the legacy of those who founded our town, particularly John Jelly (William Jelly’s younger brother). He was forward-thinking, incredibly ambitious, and tenacious.

These are qualities our town needs if we’re going to be more than just another bedroom community. These are the qualities I’ll bring as your deputy mayor.

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