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Shelburne council rejects backyard hen pilot program

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents will not be permitted to keep backyard hens after town council voted against introducing a proposed pilot program.

Council received a report from town staff during its Sept. 14 meeting, recommending that it maintain its existing prohibition rather than establish a backyard hen program. The proposal originated from a citizen request brought before council in May. 

Before making a decision, the town conducted an online survey between June 29 and July 19, and received 317 responses, with all but one coming from Shelburne residents or property owners.

Results showed an almost even split. About 46.1 per cent supported allowing backyard hens, while 46.7 per cent opposed the idea and 7.3 per cent were neutral or unsure. A limited pilot received slightly greater support, with 49.2 per cent in favour and 47 per cent opposed. 

Staff concluded the narrow difference did not demonstrate a clear community mandate to proceed.

Residents identified fresh eggs, food security, sustainability and educational opportunities among the potential benefits.

Concerns included odour, rodents and pests, neighbour disputes, animal welfare, noise and enforcement.

Staff also raised concerns about the resources required to operate a pilot. A program could require licensing, inspections, complaint investigations and enforcement related to issues such as coop placement, rodents, noise and animal welfare. The report warned those responsibilities could place additional pressure on Shelburne’s limited bylaw enforcement resources.

During council’s discussion, some members expressed interest in allowing residents to keep a small number of hens, while others pointed to enforcement demands and the divided survey results. 

Council ultimately supported the staff recommendation to maintain the prohibition.

The decision does not necessarily close the issue permanently.

Mayor Wade Mills noted during the discussion that the matter could be reconsidered by a future council.



         

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