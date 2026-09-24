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Shelburne Curling Club holds two-day open house to encourage participation 

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

The Shelburne Curling Club opened its doors to the community for registration, signalling a brand-new curling season on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

“It’s a good place for people to spend their winters,” said Shelburne Curling Club President Lindsey Metz. “Winters can be long in Canada so it’s something to get people out of the house and stay active during the winter. We have a wide range of members. We have kids that start at seven years old and people that play till they’re in their 90s so it is a wide range community and open to everyone.”

Since 1926, the club has been a place where curling enthusiasts can learn, socialize, bring their kids and have something to do during the winter months. 

“I love curling because you get to see the community and hang out with your friends and do a sport that’s fun,” said Kayla Cruikshank, who has been curling for 16 years, since she was eight years old.

As you entered the room, registration was taking place. You could hear the buzz of joy and laughter in the air, from families signing up to friends sitting around the table smiling and talking while enjoying snacks and beverages. 

The club’s open house ran for two days. Last year the club had approximately 160 members; this year they hope to receive the same amount or more and are on pace to do so.

It’s good to see the response from the community as parents are passing along the joy of curling to their children.

“It’s awesome. My parents got me into the sport, and I still curl with my dad every year and look forward to that time with him, so it’s really nice to see the generational trend at the Curling Club with grandparents, parents, kids, grandkids. It’s very awesome,” expressed Metz.

The club offers competitive and social leagues plus kid nights throughout the week. They also host different events throughout the season outside the club, such as Yuk Yuks towards the end of November as a fundraiser event. They also hold nacho nights throughout the season with live music. More reasons why you should come out and be a part of the curling club atmosphere.

“I think it’s the recreation and the community spirit, and it’s a great place to be in the winter time,” said Jeff Holmes, who has been with the club for many years. 

Holmes also expressed why he feels this curling club is so important for the Shelburne community. 

“It’s a great place to come and have some physical fitness and some social time,” he said. 

Anyone interested in signing up for the Shelburne Curling Club can register online at: shelburnecurlingclub.ca



         

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