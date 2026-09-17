Shelburne Fair

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A major donation is giving the community-led effort to improve Honeywood Arena a significant boost. The $500,000 ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The Dufferin Farm Tour will return Saturday, Oct. 3, giving visitors an opportunity to visit five working farms across Dufferin County. ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Children and their stuffed animals will have an opportunity to learn about health care through the Teddy Bear Clinic at Headwaters ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER More than 170 people turned out for Authors in the Hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 23, ...

Written By Chris Perrotte Down by five runs, the Red Team, sponsored by Peele Co. Ltd, mounted a comeback but fell short in the Senior ...

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Two local Special Olympics athletes traded their usual playing fields for a FIFA pitch in Toronto last month, taking part in ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank is facing one of its most difficult periods of the year, as demand ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...