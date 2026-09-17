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Shelburne Fair

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

September 18th – 20th, 2026

Harvest, Honey & Home


Admission: Food Bank Donation / Cash Donation to the Shelburne Fair


Friday, Sept 18

5 to 9pm: food truck frenzie

7pm: fair ambassador competition


Saturday, Sept 19

10am: bicycle races

10:30-11:30am: pancake breakfast

11am: horse pull competition

11am-3pm: wood carving

11am: baby show/diaper races

11:45am: kids tractor pull

12pm: ambassador games

Potato sack races, egg spoon race, wheelbarrow races, dad’s stroller races, wife carrying, corn husking, round bale race

1pm: dairy show

1:30pm: dog show

2pm: garden tractor & ATV pulls

3pm: pie eating


Sunday, Sept 20

all day: pony rides/petting zoo

all day: kids zone

10am: beef cattle show

10am: SHEEP cattle show

10am: calf club show

10am: 4-H sheep show

10:30-11:30am: pancake breakfast

11am-4pm: wood carving

11am-5pm: face painting

11:30pm: baby show

12pm: ambassador games

Potato sack races, egg spoon race,
wheelbarrow races, dad’s stroller races, wife carrying, corn husking, round bale race

2pm: power wheels
  demo derby

3pm: demollition derby


Admission

Saturday special $5 entry before 11am

adults 18 & up $10

adults 17 & under $8

family pass: $30 (online only)

weekend pass: $50 (online only)

Family and Weekend Pass is for: 2 adults & 3 children

FAIR Hours:

Friday evening from 6-10pm

  Free Admission

Saturday from 10am-5pm

     Sunday 10am-4pM

Exhibit Hall Hours:

Friday evening from 6-9pm

Saturday from 10am-5pm

Sunday 10am-4pm



         

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