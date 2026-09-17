September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments
September 18th – 20th, 2026
Harvest, Honey & Home
Admission: Food Bank Donation / Cash Donation to the Shelburne Fair
Friday, Sept 18
5 to 9pm: food truck frenzie
7pm: fair ambassador competition
Saturday, Sept 19
10am: bicycle races
10:30-11:30am: pancake breakfast
11am: horse pull competition
11am-3pm: wood carving
11am: baby show/diaper races
11:45am: kids tractor pull
12pm: ambassador games
Potato sack races, egg spoon race, wheelbarrow races, dad’s stroller races, wife carrying, corn husking, round bale race
1pm: dairy show
1:30pm: dog show
2pm: garden tractor & ATV pulls
3pm: pie eating
Sunday, Sept 20
all day: pony rides/petting zoo
all day: kids zone
10am: beef cattle show
10am: SHEEP cattle show
10am: calf club show
10am: 4-H sheep show
10:30-11:30am: pancake breakfast
11am-4pm: wood carving
11am-5pm: face painting
11:30pm: baby show
12pm: ambassador games
Potato sack races, egg spoon race,
wheelbarrow races, dad’s stroller races, wife carrying, corn husking, round bale race
2pm: power wheels
demo derby
3pm: demollition derby
Admission
Saturday special $5 entry before 11am
adults 18 & up $10
adults 17 & under $8
family pass: $30 (online only)
weekend pass: $50 (online only)
Family and Weekend Pass is for: 2 adults & 3 children
FAIR Hours:
Friday evening from 6-10pm
Free Admission
Saturday from 10am-5pm
Sunday 10am-4pM
Exhibit Hall Hours:
Friday evening from 6-9pm
Saturday from 10am-5pm
Sunday 10am-4pm
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