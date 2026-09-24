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Shelburne Fall Fair returns to the community for 159th year 

September 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne District Fair returned Sept. 18 to 20 for a weekend of agriculture, entertainment and community, with the weather cooperating and plenty for visitors to see and do throughout the fairgrounds.

Celebrating its 159th year, this year’s fair carried the theme “Harvest, Honey & Home,” bringing together many of the longstanding traditions that have made the event a fixture in the local community.

Families had plenty of options throughout the weekend, with children’s inflatables, a petting zoo and other activities providing entertainment for younger fairgoers.

The fair also featured a children’s pedal tractor pull, bicycle races and a Power Wheels Demolition Derby.

Animals and agriculture remained at the heart of the event, with visitors able to get close to beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, horses and dogs, as well as some more exotic animals like llamas and camels. 

The weekend included 4-H dairy, beef and sheep shows, an open sheep show, the Beef Cattle Show, horse pulling and other agricultural competitions.

The Exhibit Hall offered a different look at the community’s talents, with entries showcasing homecrafts, baking, flowers, photography, needlecraft, arts and crafts, antiques, roots and vegetables and junior fair projects.

Food was also a major part of the weekend, including the Friday Night Food Frenzy, which brought food vendors to the fairgrounds. Vendors and community organizations added further opportunities for visitors to browse, shop and connect.

More events included the Fair Ambassador competition, scavenger hunt, tractor and stoneboat pulling, the Demolition Derby and a 50/50 draw.

The Shelburne District Agricultural Society, which organizes the annual event, has been promoting agriculture and rural life through educational displays and competitions for generations.

The organization dates back to 1867, making it one of Shelburne’s oldest continuing organizations, predating the incorporation of Shelburne itself by several years.

This year’s fair once again brought those traditions together with family entertainment and community participation, giving residents a chance to enjoy a fall weekend while celebrating the agricultural heritage of Shelburne and the surrounding area.



         

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