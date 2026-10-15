SHELBURNE OTES

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

2026 MUNICIPAL ELECTION COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE PROFILES – PART 3

With the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities and vision for the municipality and qualifications. Their responses are published below as submitted, subject only to length and standard copy editing for style, grammar and clarity. Candidates were asked to keep their responses focused on their own qualifications, priorities and vision for the municipality. Note — Candidates are listed alphabetically within each position they are running for.

Kyle Fegan — Running for councillor

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

Ever since I moved to this town in 2012, I have volunteered my time on many committees and events. I always enjoyed a sense of giving back to this community. Being a councillor afforded me a greater capacity to serve.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the municipality?

In the last two terms of office, we have experienced a tremendous amount of growth in our population. Developments have been built and a great number of homes.

However, our infrastructure hasn’t kept pace. The two councils I have served on made it a priority that we focused on planning for the future. Not two years, or five years, but a minimum of 10 years down the line and further.

With that planning we have focused on improving our infrastructure such as our waste management facilities, increased commercial and industrial development.

These plans still have a lot further to go to catch up, but these are issues that need to be addressed and focused on. With improved commercial and industrial development, we can alleviate some of the stresses put on our current rate payers and allow further improvements needed for our infrastructure.

3. What makes you best suited for the role?

I now have eight years of experience serving this town in a councillor role. In that time, I have kept a keen sense of fiscal responsibility and an eye for planning for the future.

Shelburne needs councillors who are a voice for the people. Especially in these financially troubling times.

That doesn’t mean we sit on our hands and stay status quo, it means building plans for the future that are fiscally responsible.

We need to grow our shared spaces in a manner that gives the community places to gather and have recreation while also planning for emergencies and building our infrastructure responsibly.

Brad Reid — Running for councillor

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

I often find myself discussing local issues with residents as I travel around Shelburne, and over time, several people have encouraged me to run for council.

It made me think seriously about how I could contribute in a bigger way. I genuinely enjoy helping the community. I already attend or watch many council meetings because I want to understand the decisions being made and how they affect the people who live here.

I grew up in a farming community, and today I am a self-employed father, husband and local taxpayer. I understand hard work, responsibility and the importance of making every dollar count.

At a time when many households are watching their expenses closely, I don’t believe consistently raising taxes should be the first solution to rising municipal costs.

Residents deserve transparency about how their money is being spent and confidence that every reasonable effort is being made to use it efficiently.

I already do what I can to help Shelburne. I’m running because I believe I can do more from a seat at the council table.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the municipality?

Shelburne is growing quickly, and one of our biggest challenges will be growing without losing our sense of community.

I see residents from many different backgrounds who share this town but don’t always feel connected to one another. I believe municipal leadership can help create opportunities that bring people together and make Shelburne a healthier, more connected place to live.

Growth also needs to be matched by infrastructure and services. Health and wellness is a major priority for me. I want to see better access to healthcare, recreation, sports and year-round activities, healthy food options, trails and opportunities for residents of all ages to live active, healthy lives.

Affordability must remain part of every conversation. A decision that seems manageable for an average household may have a very different impact on a senior, single parent or lower-income resident.

As Shelburne grows, I believe our quality of life should grow with it.

“That’s how it’s always been done” isn’t enough for me. We should continually ask whether there is a better way.

3) What makes you best suited for the role?

I don’t believe I’m better or smarter than anyone else running, and I’m not going to pretend I have every answer. What I can offer is a strong work ethic, an open mind, creativity and an unwavering desire to serve this community.

I’m 37, but I often joke that I’m an “old-schooler” at heart. I grew up around farms and small communities where your word mattered, neighbours helped neighbours, and when something needed to be done, you rolled up your sleeves and did it.

Those principles still guide me.

Since moving to Shelburne, I’ve tried to demonstrate that through action: volunteering, supporting local children’s programs, helping with community events, working on the community food bank garden and taking the time to follow council and understand our municipality.

I’m also an entrepreneur and inventor, so I’m accustomed to solving problems, questioning inefficient ways of doing things and finding creative solutions when resources are limited.

I’m not running because I want a title. I’m running because I care about where Shelburne is heading and believe I have the drive, principles and work ethic to help.

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