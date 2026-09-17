Shelburne Strikers defeat Spartans XI in cricket rematch

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Chris Perrotte

Shelburne Strikers player Meet Chaudhari saved his team’s innings and secured a 133-99 victory for his team during a rematch against the Spartans XI on Sept. 12.

Shelburne batted first but struggled at times, losing several batters quickly, particularly when they collapsed from 89-4 to 89-7. When Meet Chaudhari came to the crease, he rescued his team, scoring an unbeaten 24 and helping Shelburne reach 133 runs.

“He stabilized the innings, and he played a mature and sensible inning,” said Onkar Sharan, Strikers team captain

However, 133 runs was all the Strikers could score before their batting lineup was eliminated by the Spartans. With the Spartans batting second, they needed 134 runs to win.

With the Spartans at bat, they started off strong thanks to Vikas Sharma, who scored an average of two runs per ball faced. He ended up scoring 28 from 14 balls. When Sharma was eliminated, the Spartans had 35 runs.

They continued their strong play at bat, increasing their scoring to 67 runs and only losing one batter. With plenty of batters remaining, the Spartans needed 67 more runs to win.

They still had an opportunity to win until Meet Chaudhari took on the bowling mantle. Not only did Chaudhari help the Strikers offensively, he also helped defensively take down the Spartans’ batting lineup.

Chaudhari eliminated Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Sahil Bedi, Rohit Rocky and Saurav Bedi. The Spartans managed to score only 99 runs before all their available batters were eliminated.

Meet Chaudhari was Player of the Match, scoring 24 runs and eliminating four batters while allowing only 23 runs.

Readers Comments (0)