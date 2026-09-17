Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Strikers defeat Spartans XI in cricket rematch

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By Chris Perrotte

Shelburne Strikers player Meet Chaudhari saved his team’s innings and secured a 133-99 victory for his team during a rematch against the Spartans XI on Sept. 12.

Shelburne batted first but struggled at times, losing several batters quickly, particularly when they collapsed from 89-4 to 89-7. When Meet Chaudhari came to the crease, he rescued his team, scoring an unbeaten 24 and helping Shelburne reach 133 runs.

“He stabilized the innings, and he played a mature and sensible inning,” said Onkar Sharan, Strikers team captain 

However, 133 runs was all the Strikers could score before their batting lineup was eliminated by the Spartans. With the Spartans batting second, they needed 134 runs to win.  

With the Spartans at bat, they started off strong thanks to Vikas Sharma, who scored an average of two runs per ball faced. He ended up scoring 28 from 14 balls. When Sharma was eliminated, the Spartans had 35 runs. 

They continued their strong play at bat, increasing their scoring to 67 runs and only losing one batter. With plenty of batters remaining, the Spartans needed 67 more runs to win.

They still had an opportunity to win until Meet Chaudhari took on the bowling mantle. Not only did Chaudhari help the Strikers offensively, he also helped defensively take down the Spartans’ batting lineup. 

Chaudhari eliminated Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Sahil Bedi, Rohit Rocky and Saurav Bedi. The Spartans managed to score only 99 runs before all their available batters were eliminated.

Meet Chaudhari was Player of the Match, scoring 24 runs and eliminating four batters while allowing only 23 runs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Donaldson family donates $500,000 to Honeywood Arena fundraising campaign

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A major donation is giving the community-led effort to improve Honeywood Arena a significant boost. The $500,000 ...

Dufferin Farm Tour returns with five farms opening their doors to visitors this October

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The Dufferin Farm Tour will return Saturday, Oct. 3, giving visitors an opportunity to visit five working farms across Dufferin County. ...

Headwaters Teddy Bear Clinic invites children to explore health care through play

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Children and their stuffed animals will have an opportunity to learn about health care through the Teddy Bear Clinic at Headwaters ...

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event sells out, draws strong community reception

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER More than 170 people turned out for Authors in the Hills of Mulmur on Sunday, Aug. 23, ...

Shelburne Minor Baseball Association hosts annual gala tournament

Written By Chris Perrotte Down by five runs, the Red Team, sponsored by Peele Co. Ltd, mounted a comeback but fell short in the Senior ...

Local Special Olympics athletes take centre stage at FIFA game

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Two local Special Olympics athletes traded their usual playing fields for a FIFA pitch in Toronto last month, taking part in ...

‘Our shelves are depleted’: Shelburne Food Bank feels summer strain as demand continues to rise

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank is facing one of its most difficult periods of the year, as demand ...

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support