Shelburne’s longstanding public swim program remains a summer community staple

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

For a long time, a trip to the pool at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex has been part of summer for many Shelburne residents.

The complex’s public swim program has been running for many years and remains one of its most popular offerings, appearing regularly on the recreation schedule and continuing to draw strong participation.

Program coordinator Ashton MacDonald said that this summer, the pool once again offered a variety of ways for residents to make use of the facility, with programming designed to accommodate different ages, interests and comfort levels.

“We have our lane swimming in the mornings and evenings for people who are wanting to get in the pool and exercise,” she said. “We also have swimming lessons that run every day through the pool for all ages all the way up to adult lessons. We also have our family and daycare swims, so that’s open to families who want to come with their kids at a more quiet time where it’s not so open to the public.”

Regular public swims, held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., provide an opportunity for the broader community to enjoy the pool, along with adult and senior swims that offer quieter periods without children in the pool.

MacDonald said that one of the newer additions is sensory swim.

“We also have a sensory swim, which was new last year,” she said. “We had a couple last year, and then we introduced some more timeframes this year, and it went pretty well. It’s a quiet time for families to come, especially if they have children with additional needs, and they may want just that sensory-friendly, quiet space for them. This year, it actually went very well.”

The summer also included two free swims sponsored by Tim Hortons, giving residents an opportunity to use the pool at no cost. The Canada Day swim on July 1 benefited from warm, sunny weather and was particularly busy. A second free swim on Aug. 31 was affected by rain, but the complex hopes to offer more free swimming opportunities next summer.

On especially hot days, free swims can attract as many as 220 swimmers. The facility can accommodate roughly 110 to 115 people in the water at a time before rotating another group through, allowing large numbers of residents to participate.

The demand also reflects Shelburne’s continued growth. With new residents arriving in the community, recreation staff are seeing more people coming through the doors to learn about what the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex offers.

“We have lots of new faces coming in, which is great, and I love introducing people to all the different swim programs that we have,” MacDonald said. “A lot of people inquire about youth programs, not realizing that we also have some adult programming as well. We have lots of swim programs to offer.”

Even though the swimming program is wrapping up for the summer, the pool is only one part of that broader programming. Alongside swimming, the complex runs summer day camps, youth events, seasonal activities and adult programs such as drop-in pickleball.

With a seasonal team of approximately 20 lifeguards and 25 camp counsellors supporting summer operations, the complex becomes a particularly busy community hub during the warmer months.

As Shelburne continues to grow, the longstanding swim program remains an important part of the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex’s role: providing accessible recreation while continuing to expand its programming to meet the needs of a changing community.

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