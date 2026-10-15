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Streams raises more than $12,000 through anniversary telethon

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Streams Community Hub in Shelburne raised more than $12,000 through a three-hour telethon celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary on Oct. 6.

The event exceeded expectations for the community organization, bringing together local sponsors, community partners and supporters for a live broadcast featuring entertainment, conversations and fundraising.

Juli-Anne James, co-founder of Streams Community Hub, said the telethon had raised thousands, with additional donations expected.

“For our first time putting on an event like this, it went very smoothly and exceeded our expectations,” she said. “We managed to raise at the time of this conversation upwards of $12,000. So $12,770 is where the count is right now. There’s a potential about $3,000 annually that was added because we added 16 or 17 new monthly donors to our number…”

The broadcast, hosted by Andrew, received positive feedback from viewers, with the recording accumulating approximately 575 views online. Although a total live viewership count was unavailable, the organization was pleased with the response, including donations made over the phone.

One memorable moment came during a discussion about Streams’ partnership with the Dufferin Community Foundation.

“My favorite part of the entire three-hour period was when Andrew was hosting a segment with Michele Fisher from the Dufferin Community Foundation, just talking all about our partnership with them,” James said. “Michelle had made a comment about us having this great building, and at that specific moment, the sign that was behind them fell off the wall and onto the ground… It seemed like it was right on cue. Both Michelle and Andrew… turned it around to say, ‘That’s why we need your money. Please give.’”

James said the experience reinforced the organization’s decision to pursue a telethon rather than a traditional fundraising gala.

The live format allowed Streams to showcase its work while creating entertaining content that remains available on its YouTube channel. Fundraising QR codes also remain active, allowing viewers to contribute after the event.

The organization plans to consider another telethon in the future, although its frequency has not been determined.

Streams also expressed gratitude to its local business sponsors, Rogers and the Dufferin Community Foundation, for helping make the event possible.

With the anniversary celebrations concluded, Streams isn’t wasting any time with regularly scheduled plans.

“We’re turning our attention now to the Word-of-Mouth Monologue Competition,” James said. “It’s an annual event that we do, and our live event is coming up in November, so that will be Nov. 14. New this year is a third prize offering of $250 for the winner of the third prize in each of our two age categories.”

The submission period has been extended for young people attending Upper Grand District School Board schools or living in and around Dufferin County.

The competition promotes literacy, public speaking and self-confidence, with prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and the now $250 third-place award in each of two age categories.



         

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