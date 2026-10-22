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Three people charged with impaired driving over three days throughout Dufferin County

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged three individuals with impaired driving-related offences between Oct. 10 and 12.

On Oct. 10, 2026, at approximately 1:21 a.m., officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check in the area of Broadway and Mill Street in Orangeville when a vehicle entered the checkpoint.

During the interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Olenicz, 37, from Halton Hills, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On Oct. 11, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check in the area of Broadway and Mill Street in Orangeville when a vehicle entered the checkpoint.

During the interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Riley Schilger, 26, from Schomberg, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On Oct. 12, 2026, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Manor Crescent for a call for service. While on scene police spoke with an individual who arrived on scene.

During the interaction with the individual, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Daler Aulakh, 32, from Orangeville, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The driver’s licences of all three accused were suspended, and their respective vehicles were impounded.

None of the charges have been proven in court.



         

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