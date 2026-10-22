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Well-Comm Network’s Fall Wellness Expo to take over Monora Park Pavilion

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Following the success of its spring event, the Well-Comm Network (WCN) is returning to Monora Park Pavilion with an expanded Fall Wellness Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The expo has grown significantly since May and will now fill both levels of the pavilion, bringing together 46 vendors and a full day of 32 wellness experiences to choose from.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet local wellness professionals, discover products and services, attend educational workshops, classes and activities, participate in guided practices and explore new approaches to supporting their well-being.

The expanded Expo will feature six distinct areas throughout the pavilion: the Vendor Village, Inner Sanctuary, Nourished Kitchen, Workshop Haven, Longevity Studio & Vendors, and Connecting in Nature.

Each area offers a different way to experience wellness. Attendees can browse products and services, take part in intimate guided sessions, watch practical food and nutrition demonstrations, attend educational workshops, explore healthy aging and functional movement, and participate in outdoor experiences.

“We were so encouraged by the community’s response to our first Expo in May,” said Deborah Kolody, founder of WCN and the WCN Wellness Expos. “This fall, we are expanding into the entire pavilion so we can offer even more opportunities for people to learn, participate and connect with the wellness support available in our area.”

The event is designed to be welcoming and approachable, whether someone is already familiar with holistic wellness or simply curious about what is available. Guests are welcome to spend the entire day at the Expo or visit for a few hours.

Admission is $10 and includes a $10 vendor coupon to spend with the vendor of their choice. Admission also includes access to the scheduled workshops, classes, activities and experiences. Each session is available on a first come basis.

Expo passes can be purchased in advance or at the door. Advance purchasers can enjoy added bonuses, gifted by expo vendors as well as a multitude of door prizes.

The official Fall Expo Event Guide is included inside the free fall issue of The Unfolding Wellness eMagazine. 

The guide provides attendees with information about the Expo vendors, scheduled experiences and everything they can explore throughout the day.

The Well-Comm Network is a local, not-for-profit community that connects wellness seekers with wellness professionals through networking events, workshops, expos, an online wellness directory and The Unfolding Wellness eMagazine



         

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