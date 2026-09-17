Fiddle Park Concert Series wraps up 2026 season in Shelburne

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne has wrapped up its 2026 Fiddle Park Concert Series following a summer of free live music at the newly redeveloped community park.

The final performance of the season was held on Sunday, Sept. 13, with seven-piece band Whiskey Rocks taking the stage for an evening of classic rock ‘n’ roll.

The concert coincided with Grandparents Day, and the town encouraged residents to bring family members of all generations to enjoy the final show of the summer.

The concert series was launched alongside the official grand opening of Fiddle Park on July 12 following its redevelopment.

The opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bhangra dancers and a performance by the Campfire Poets with fiddler Aaron Solomon. The celebration also included family activities, food vendors, face painting, and a campfire.

Throughout the summer, the series brought a variety of musical styles to the park. Performers included Juno Award-winning reggae artist Lazo with the Bob Marley tribute show Exodus, The Almost Hip with music from The Tragically Hip, and local musician Tyler Reed alongside the Aubry FillHarmonics.

The free, family-friendly concert series was created to encourage community connection, creativity and local pride while giving residents another way to enjoy Fiddle Park.

The series also showcased the recently completed park improvements, including new tiered seating, walking paths, a playground and basketball court. These upgrades have been made alongside existing amenities such as the community garden and off-leash dog park.

With the inaugural Fiddle Park Concert Series season complete, the town is already looking ahead to 2027. Shelburne says the concert series is intended to become an annual initiative and grow through new performers, expanded programming and additional opportunities for community involvement.

The town is currently inviting performers of all genres and styles to apply to be considered for its 2027 concert series and future community events.

Readers Comments (0)