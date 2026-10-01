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Incumbent councillor Len Guchardi shares his vision if elected as deputy mayor

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Free Press has given all Shelburne council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Len Guchardi, who is seeking election as deputy mayor.


Why run?  What experience or background do you bring to the table?
In short, I love this town and am passionate about seeing it succeed.

I was born and raised here and have lived in the community for over 60 years. I’ve spent my life contributing to our community.
I currently serve on Shelburne town council, and semi-retirement allows me more time to focus on town concerns.

I’ve led as DEI chairperson and actively served with the BIA, Canada Day, and the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre committees.  

My volunteer work with the Shelburne Food Bank, Special Olympics, and other community and county events keeps me connected. I’m proud to be a 2024 Rotary Community Hero and 2025 Melvin Jones Humanitarian.

What is an important issue affecting your community, and where do you stand on it?
Shelburne is growing faster than ever before. While this incredible growth brings new neighbours, businesses, and vibrant opportunities, it also presents important challenges that require thoughtful, forward-looking management.

My vision is for sustainable growth, fiscal transparency, and accessible trails, parks, and recreation in Shelburne. I understand our unique challenges and opportunities, and I’m dedicated to making Shelburne a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming home for every family.


Why should voters elect you?
For the first time in eight years, voters in Shelburne have the opportunity to elect a full-time, experienced deputy mayor who will show up, put in the work, and advocate for our town at both the local and county levels.

My goal is simple: balance smart, sustainable growth with fiscal responsibility, all while building a brighter long-term future for everyone in our community.

For more information, please visit my website at www.lenforshelburne.ca



         

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